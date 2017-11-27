Doblete de Galicia

RIO GRANDE.- Los elencos femenino y masculino de Centro de Galicia, en la categoría menores (hasta 14 años), retornaron a Ushuaia con sendos títulos, tras completarse -en el gimnasio auxiliar del Polideportivo Carlos Margalot- el tercer y último Campeonato Provincial 2018 de la mencionada división, con la participación de elencos locales, de la capital provincial y de Punta Arenas (Chile).
Los varones salieron airosos en sus cuatro compromisos, mientras que las mujeres igualaron con las chilenas de Handball Austral Club. En ambas ramas el subcampeón fue Universitario, tras vencer a sus pares de Municipal, organizador del certamen.
En abril, en Ushuaia, los campeones fueron Universitario (varones) y Galicia (femenino). Y en julio, en Río Grande, Municipal (mujeres) y Galicia (masculino).
Menores – Varones
Partido Res (PT)
Universitario (RG)-Centro Galicia (U) 18-27 (8-10)
Monseñor Aleman (U)-Handball Austral (PA) 22-17 (11-12)
Centro Galicia (U)-Handball Austral (PA) 27-9 (15-4)
Monseñor Aleman (U)-Municipal (RG) 23-30 (12-12)
Municipal (RG)-Centro Galicia (U) 16-32 (8-15)
Handball Austral (PA)-Universitario (RG) 19-33 (6-19)
Monseñor Aleman (U)-Universitario (RG) 24-12 (11-4)
Municipal (RG)-Handball Austral (PA) 24-22 (9-11)
Centro Galicia (U)-Monseñor Aleman (U) 32-10 (13-5)
Municipal (RG)-Universitario (RG) 34-21 (s/d)
Menores – Mujeres
Partido Res. (PT)
Universitario (RG)-Centro Galicia (U) 17-20 (9-8)
Monseñor Aleman (U)-Handball Austral (PA) 15-19 (5-9)
Centro Galicia (U)-Handball Austral (PA) 12-12 (6-5)
Monseñor Aleman (U)-Municipal (RG) 12-15 (5-5)
Municipal (RG)-Centro Galicia (U) 29-15 (14-10)
Handball Austral (PA)-Universitario (RG) 13-17 (5-10)
Monseñor Aleman (U)-Universitario (RG) 8-21 (3-11)
Municipal (RG)-Handball Austral (PA) 13-12 (6-4)
Centro Galicia (U)-Monseñor Aleman (U) 19-10 (9-6)
Municipal (RG)-Universitario (RG) 23-13 (s/d)
Posiciones – Varones
P/Equipo Pts. J G E P Gf Pro. Gc Pro.
1.Ctro.Galicia (U) 12 4 4 0 0
118 29,50 53 13,25
2.Universitario (RG) 10 4 3 0 1 109 27,25 79 19,75
3.Municipal (RG) 8 4 2 0 2 91 22,75 111 27,75
4.Monse.Aleman (U) 6 4 1 0 3 67 16,75 103 25,75
5.Handball Austral (PA) 4 4 0 0 4 67 16,75 106 26,50
Posiciones – Mujeres
P/Equipo Pts. J G E P Gf Pro. Gc Pro.
1.Ctro.Galicia (U) 11 4 3 1 0 80 20,00
2.Universitario (RG) 10 4 3 0 1 78 19,50 54 13,50
3.Municipal (RG) 8 4 2 0 2 56 14,00 66 16,50
4.Handball Austral (PA) 7 4 1 1 2 56 14,00 61 15,25
5.Monse.Aleman (U) 4 4 0 0 4 45 11,25 74 18,50